Chairman Richard Bachmann, PSC Board muling bubuhos ng suporta sa mga atleta

PAGTUTUUNAN ng lima-kataong Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Board sa pamumuno ni Chairman Richard Bachmann na muling masuportahan ang mga pambansang atleta para maipagpatuloy ang mga inipong tagumpay sa nakalipas na taon hanggang sa inaasahang matinding hamon nito para sa nakatakdang malalaking torneo sa 2024.

“The year 2023 was truly commendable,” pagsisimula ng PSC Board sa inilabas nitong pahayag. “The PSC is energized and resolute in our commitment to advancing Philippine sports. We embark on this journey with a clear realization – that the achievements of our athletes are the result of a collective effort. A testament that we can reach more when we empower one another. A redefinition of an athlete of championship quality.”

“Together, let us make 2024 a year of triumphs, united in our pursuit of inspiring generations, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of Philippine sports,” hiling ng PSC Board na binubuo ni Bachmann at apat nitong C/commissioners na sina Matthew “Fritz” Gaston, Walter Torres, Edward Hayco at ang tanging babae na si Olivia “Bong” Coo.

Ipinagpasalamat din ng ahensiya ang lahat ng tagumpay at leksiyon na natutunan sa unang taon ng kanilang serbisyo.

“Culminating our first year in service, we at the PSC Board are proud and grateful for the achievements and lessons of the past year. We stand at the intersection of inspiration and determination, fueled by the passion of our nation’s athletes and the unwavering support of the Filipino people,” ayon pa sa sulat pasasalamat.

(Lito Oredo)