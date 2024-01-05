Hindi nagkulang ang National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) sa kanyang mandato bilang transmission service provider mula sa mga power producer patungo sa mga grid connection sa bansa.

Ayon sa pahayag ng NGCP, bilang isang transmission service provider ay maaari lamang silang magbigay ng overview ukol sa kasalukuyang supply at demand ng kuryente at tiyakin na maipagkakaloob ang lahat ng posibleng suplay ng kuryente.

“We reiterate our earlier pronouncements that there was no transmission disturbance before the tripping of the PEDC Unit 1 (83MW) at 12:06PM. After this event, NGCP was able to recover the transmission system and normalize voltage. This normal voltage situation persisted until several power plants inexplicably tripped at 2:19PM. Data from our system shows no abnormality in voltage and system stability,” pahayag ng NGCP.

Binigyang-diin ng NGCP na taliwas sa paninisi sa kanila ng mga kritiko ay nag-ugat ang problema sa unplanned shutdown ng mga power generator.

“It is alarming to hear policymakers immediately make conclusions based on assumptions contrary to fact. We are firm in our position that the system prior to the 2:19PM multiple tripping was normal, and our actions were undertaken within protocols. Any contrary statement is speculative,” giit ng NGCP.

Pinabulaanan din ng NGCP ang akusasyon na nabigo sila sa obligasyon na mapanatiling maayos ang transmission system.

Mariin ding itinanggi ng NGCP na hindi sila naging transparent sa publiko sa pagbibigay ng impormasyon.

Sinabi ng NGCP na regular silang nagbibigay ng impormasyon sa kanilang stakeholders kabilang na ang media at local government units sa pamamagitan ng print, radio, broadcast, social media at text blasts.

Hiniling ng NGCP sa mga mambabatas na imbes na manisi at gamitin pa ang ilang sektor ay mabuti pang maging patas ito sa paghahanap at pag-alam ng katotohanan ukol sa insidente sa Panay Island.

“This is not a time to push personal or political agendas, but a time for honest-to-goodness solution finding. We again reiterate our push for a comprehensive industry-wide approach to resolve the persistent power supply issues on Panay Island and elsewhere in the country,” dagdag sa pahayag ng NGCP.