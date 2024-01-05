Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Enero 6, 2024 – Sabado
Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas
R01 – 4 Flair Bottom/Instant Message, 1 Dollarama, 2 Princess Belle
R02 – 3 Mimbalot Falls, 1 Diversity, 2 Uncle Vhines, 4 Marilag
R03 – 1 Hombre, 4 Meghan Maxene, 7 Sweetie Giselle, 2 Diamond Story
R04 – 6 Super Spunky, 7 I Tell You, 2 Seychelles/Destiny, 4 Prince Uno
R05 – 3 Humble Strike, 6 Batang Kankaloo, 2 Bagay Na Bagay, 7 Sun Moon Lake
R06 – 1 My Dad Bogart, 8 Great Connection, 9 Shine, 2 La Republika
R07 – 2 Orange Bell, 3 Easy Way, 8 Big Battle, 6 Golden Sunrise
Solo Pick: Mimbalot Falls, Humble Strike, Orange Bell
Longshot: My Dad Bogart