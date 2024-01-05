Kahit dinedma ng ex: Kim binalikan mga masasayang alaala kay Xian

Kahit dinedma ni Xian Lim sa kanyang recap ng 2023, nagawa pa rin ni Kim Chiu na isama ang ex-boyfriend sa version naman niya ng recap.

Natuwa ang mga KimXi fan, na halata raw naka-move on na agad si Kim kay Xian, na masyado itong mature, na hindi tumulad kay Xian, na ni anino ni Kim ay walang-wala.

Anyway, heto nga ang mensahe ni Kim.

“My 2023 recap!

“So many things can happen in a year, and 2023 was an example for me. 365 days of emotions, up, side, down. It was an intense year of personal growth. It tested my faith and a lot of learnings, wins and losses.

“I couldn’t gather all my emotions, which felt overwhelming—so many sentimental moments, breakdowns, and breakthroughs. I am thankful for all the amazing people I worked with, perfectly amazing people surrounding me as well and met/gained new friends. I am grateful for all the trust and opportunities given to me.

“I am thankful for the highs and also grateful for the lows. Life comes by surprise, and it’s up to you how you walk through it. Life is a test, and all I know is you have to keep walking and moving forward.

“Stop for a while, cherish every moment, and think about what was. To everyone who supported me along the way, please know that I am deeply thankful, and I appreciate each one of you.

“Plus, I am thankful that in 2023, I was a noona (DreamMaker) to my dream chaser babies, getting you into the colorful existence of Melanie Dela Cruz (FitCheck) and entering the dark world of Juliana Lualhati (Linlang) plus a glimpse of the charming life of Secretary KIM (What’s wrong with secretary Kim).

“I am forever grateful. #2023 , you are differently amazing. #2024 , please be more amazing!”

Makikita nga sa video ni Kim ang mga moment nila ni Xian. At `yun nga ang nagustuhan ng mga fan, na hindi nagtanim ng sama ng loob si Kim kay Xian, ha!

(Dondon Sermino)