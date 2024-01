Nanganganib na mawalan ng trabaho ang mga guro na nagtuturo sa mga senior high school student sa State Universities and Colleges (SUC) at Local Universities and Colleges (LUC) kapag pinalipat na ang mga estudyante sa mga public at pribadong eskuwelahan.

Giit ni Senador Sherwin Gatchalian, dapat gumawa ng paraan ang Commission on Higher Education (CHED) at Department of Education (DepEd) para masigurong may malilipatan na trabaho ang mga guro na nakatoka sa SHS program.

“It is also crucial that the DepEd, CHED, State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), and Local Universities and Colleges (LUCs) assist the teaching and non-teaching personnel who are at risk of losing their jobs,” saad ng chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education.

“These teachers and non-teaching personnel helped our schools during the K-12 transition period, which started from School Year 2016-2017. We need to ensure that they will keep their jobs once SUCs and LUCs stop offering senior high school,” dagdag pa niya.