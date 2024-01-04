INILAGAY ng Department of Health (DOH) ang lahat ng kanilang ospital sa National Capital Region (NCR) sa code white alert simula bukas, Enero 6, 2024 bilang bahagi ng paghahanda sa seguridad ng mga lalahok sa Traslacion sa Enero 9, 2024.

Ayon sa DOH, idinideklara ang code white alert sa panahon ng national event, holiday o pagdiriwang na may posibilidad ng pagkakaroon ng mass casualty.

Sa panahong ito, naka-standby ang mga medical personnel at staff ng mga ospital para sa agarang pagtanggap ng mga pasyente.

Ayon sa kagawaran, walong health emergency response team na may kasamang ambulansiya ang ­ipoposte sa Quirino Grandstand, Roxas Blvd. sa kanto ng Ayala (National Museum & Fine Arts), Ayala Blvd. sa kanto ng Taft (PNU), Ayala Blvd. sa kanto ng San Marcelino, San Sebastian Church, Quezon Blvd, Quinta Market at Paterno, Quezon Blvd. para sa advance emergency medical services sa libo-libong deboto na lalahok sa Traslacion.

Pinayuhan din ng DOH ang publiko na magsuot ng face mask, magpatupad ng social distancing, huwag hipuin at halikan ang imahe, uminom ng maraming tubig para mapigilan ang dehydration at iwasan ang mahabang exposure sa araw para maiwasan ang heat stroke.

“As we celebrate this significant gathering for the annual feast of the Black Nazarene, our priority is the health and safety of all Filipinos. The activation of Code White Alert and deployment of health emergency response teams underscore our commitment to ensure prompt and efficient medical assistance in case of any medical emergency on the ground. Let us join hands in safeguarding the wellbeing of our fellow Filipinos during this cherished cultural event, dahil Sa Bagong Pilipinas, Bawat buhay ay mahalaga,” ayon kay Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa.

(Juliet de Loza-­Cudia)