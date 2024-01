Hiniling ng Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) sa tatlong commissioner ng National Telecommunications Com-mission (NTC) na mag-inhibit sa kaso ng suspensyon ng operasyon ng network.

Sa petisyong inihain sa NTC, iginiit nina SMNI legal counsels Mark Tolentino at Rolex Suplico na huwag nang sumali sa pagtalakay ng kaso sina NTC Commissioner Ella Blanca Lopez, Deputy Commissioner Jon Paulo Salvahan, at Deputy Commissioner Alvin Bernardo Blanco.

“A reading of the caption of the case will show that it is indeed this Honorable Commission, in the exercise of its quasi-judicial powers, which will ultimately rule and decide on the show cause order. In the same breadth and manner, it is also this Honorable Commission which is the complainant against the herein respondent,” ayon sa mosyon.

Nanindigan ang SMNI na ang dual position ng NTC ay labag sa due process.

“In the instant case… appearance of impartiality can never be obtained with the dual function of this honorable commission, that being the judge and complainant at the same time. With this, the respondent cannot expect an impartial judgment from this Honorable Com-mission as judge and complainant,” giit ng network.