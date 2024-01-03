Kyle malungkot ang Bagong Taon

Pinilit maging masaya! Ganiyan nga ang deskripsiyon ni Kyle Echarri sa pagsalubong ng pamilya niya sa Bagong Taon. Sa Amerika nga sinalubong ni Kyle, kasama ang pamilya, ang 2024.

Well, alam naman natin ang masakip na nangyari sa pamilya nila, na ang isang mahal sa buhay nila ay nawala.

“Ending the year on a different note.

“2023 has been one of, if not the hardest years of my family’s life.

“The holidays haven’t felt the same and I know it’ll feel like this for a long time.

“With that being said we chose to go on a family road trip to get our minds somewhere else.

“Bella may not have been with us physically but we for sure felt her presence the whole trip. I’m just grateful I got to spend the end of the year with my momma and pops (and family).

“From the heartbreaks to the hardships this year was tough and I’d be lying if I said grief has gotten easier.

“But nonetheless I’m still thankful for the blessings and the lessons 2023 gave me and slapped me in the face with. Cheers to a new and hopefully better year for all of us. I love you,” sabi ni Kyle.

Well, sabi nga, kapag may isang mahal sa buhay ka na nawala, kahit kailan ay hindi na magiging kumpleto pa ang buhay mo.

(Dondon Sermino)