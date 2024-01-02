Nasayang oras kay Xian: Kim inudyukang magdyowa ng non-showbiz

Sina Kim Chiu, Bela Padilla nga ang naging punong abala sa kasal nina Angelica Panganiban at Gregg Homan.

At sobrang na-appreciate nga ni Angelica ang ginawang `yon ng kanyang mga kaibigan.

Kaya sabi niya sa Instagram post ni Kim, “Mahal kita sagad hanggang buto. Thank you sa lahat today, momsy!”

Anyway, sabi-sabi nga na sa showbiz ay mahirap makahanap ng kaibigan, na ang interest lang ang mahalaga.

Pero sa kaso ni Angelica, nakahanap talaga siya ng mga tunay, tapat, maasahang kaibigan.

Super emotional nga si Kim sa mensahe niya sa mga bagong kasal.

“Witnessed a love that is everlasting, love that comes in perfect timing, love that is unconditional, and love that deserves to be felt by one another. Congratulations momsy @iamangelicap and @gregg_homan.

“I felt blessed to witness this beautiful ceremony. I can’t miss this! Love you, Momsy Angge! Thank you, @gregg_homan for loving our momsy. Alagaan mo ang momsy namin forever!

“#angbeki i is extra extra happy!!! Momsy @bela, I am glad to experience this with you!” sabi pa ni Kim.

Anyway, kahit si Kris Aquino ay sobrang bilib sa friendship nina Angelica, Bela, Kim.

“Thank you for visiting us. What a beautiful ceremony and how wonderful to have real friends like you and @bela. Best wishes to the Homans,” sabi pa ni Kris.

Pero sa mensahe sa kanya ng mga fan, ang makahanap ng tapat, tunay na pag-ibig ang hangad ng lahat.

“Hoping you will have your endgame with someone who truly loves you Kim. It wont matter if artista or not, gwapo or not. Sabi ng iba foreigner na lang daw. Ang dami ring red flags from foreigners and non showbiz. Nasa tamang tao talaga ‘yan showbiz man or non showbiz. Sabi mo nga sa kanta mo na ‘Mr. Right’ may nakalaan ang tadhana na guy para sa’yo. Nobody is perfect but someone out there can be perfect as your partner. Love you.”

“Isa lang ang sure ako. Nasa non-showbiz ang forever niyong tatlo. Kaya dapat hindi na artista ang magiging next bf mo Kim. We are praying na mahanap mo rin ang right guy for you.”

“Hopefully Kimmy will get the right guy/partner in life.”

“Definitely not like someone we all know. Keep the faith.”

“Anytime I see Kim”s picture, I just feel so sorry for her… like I’m so pained, 12 years wasted. I have lot of questions in my head. Why will she wait that long for a man who isn’t intentional about her. Why? 12 years is too much to tell of a man who won’t marry her.”

“Kimmy your time will come God has a better plan For you ok we love you Happy new year.”

“Happy Prosperous New Year @chinitaprincess. May you fill your heart with joy, laughter and of course put God always on top of everything. He will guide you. The man that God prepare for you will be loyal, understanding, loving, patient and who will be with you till the end. God bless you and enjoy every minutes with your #angbeki best friend forever.”

(Dondon Sermino)