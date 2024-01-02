Empress nawalan ng 2 anak

Malungkot na ibinalita ng aktres na si Empress Schuck ang masaklap na nangyari sa kanya, bago matapos ang 2023.

Hindi nga naging madali sa kanya na ilahad ang kuwentong ito.

“This year, we would’ve been a family of four or even five. From two embryos, to one, then to none.

“I’m still not sure how to talk about it. I just know that sometimes our plans for ourselves don’t align with God’s plans for us,” sabi ni Empress.

Yes, dapat nga sana ay nadagdagan na ang kanilang pamilya, pero sa hindi inaasahang pangyayari ay nakunan nga siya.

Malaking tulong nga raw ang kanyang mister na si Vino Guingona para kahit paano ay gumaan ang kanyang pakiramdam.

“To my husband @vinoguingona who’s been by my side and making sure I feel alright through this puzzling experience, you are truly God’s blessing to me.

“We may not exactly understand how we feel about this but having each other is enough to say that everything will be ok.

“To our family who showed us care and love, thank you and we appreciate all of you,” saad pa ni Empress.

Umulan ng dasal mula sa mga kaibigan, tagahanga ni Empress, na nagsasabing, huwag mawalan ng pag-asa.

“Praying for your family. Kapit lang.”

“Stay strong and faithful God knows why and He has best of the best for you ahead.”

“May He grants you ease. He loves you and your family. Remember, whatever the Almighty takes away, He returns it back 10 times better. Hugg!”

“Love you empay… In Gods perfect time.”

(Dondon Sermino)

https://youtube.com/watch?v=zOoFN4wJc0