Celebrity worship, iba ibang level!

Bawat celebrity, sumisikat!

Lalo na kapag ang fan ay talagang all out support sa iniidolo.

Tinatawag itong celebrity worship o ang mataas na paghanga sa isang sikat na tao.

Meron din itong ibat ibang level na tinatawag na Celebrity Attitude Scale.

Una rito ang Level 1 kung saan inaalam na rin ang buhay ng paboritong celebrity.

Ang Level 2 naman ay ang pagturing na ditong soul mate.

Habang sa Level 3 o “borderline-pathological,” handang gawin ang lahat kahit pa ilegal para sa iniidolo!

“I think a lot of people idolize certain celebrities because they want to be like them, especially if they see certain traits of themselves in their favorite celebrity. It can be easy to think, ‘They’re like me, but better,'” ayon kay Samantha Brooks, isang postdoctoral researcher sa King’s College London.

“Celebrity idolization can also be a bit of escapism for people. So, obsessing over someone we think has this amazing, glamorous, easy life can take us away from our own day-to-day stresses and strains.” dagdag nito.

Pero maaaring maging problema ang labis na celebrity worship kapag ito ay naging obsession na.

“It can be dangerous if [an attachment to a celebrity] takes on too much importance, to the point where real-life relationships and friendships suffer, or to the point where an individual becomes overly obsessed with a celebrity.”

“People with higher levels of intelligence may be less likely to worship celebrities due to a greater ability to recognize the marketing strategies behind a famous person,” giit pa nito. (Natalia Antonio)