Parangal para sa mga natatanging Pilipino ni Direk Rom Burlat

Matagumpay ang ginanap na parangal ng Philippines Distinct Men and Women of Excellence Award noong December 28, 2023, 6pm sa Manila Grand Opera Hotel & Casino.

Ito ay pinamumunuan ni Dr. Romeo ‘Romm’ Burlat, na kilala rin bilang award winning director, actor, at movie producer.

Ipinahayag ni Dr. Burlat ang layunin ng parangal o pagkilalang dito. Ayon sa kanya ay masusi niyang pinili kasama ng kanyang mga piling panelist para hirangin ang mga piling awardees sa taong ito. Naniniwala siya na maraming mga Pilipino ang karapat dapat na mabigyan ng parangal na hindi napapansin ng ating bansa na kung tawagin ay mga unsung heroes. Sila Yung mga taong nagbibigay parangal sa ating bansa dahil sa kanilang angking galing at talento sa ibat ibang larangan ng Entertainment , Fashion, Business , Art, Music, at iba pa.

Mahalagang mabigyan sila ng ganitong mga parangal para lalo pa silang mabigyan ng pagkakataon na makilala sa mga larangan kung saan dapat sila sumikat .

Ilan mga personalidad sa industriya ng pelikula, musika, Fashion, politiko at iba pa ang dumalo at tumanggap ng parangal tulad nila Comedian Beverly Salviejo, Singer Kris Laurence, Angelika Jones, Andrea del Rosario, Darius Razon, Evangeline Pascual, Ernie Garcia, Liz Alindogan, Atty. Acosta, Lance Raymundo at marami pang iba pa.

Ayon Kay Direk Rom Burlat, “This is the inaugural season of Philippine Distinct Men and Women of Excellence.”

Ilan sa mga parangal ay ang mga sumusunod. Actress of the Year- Latay, Rhian Ramos – Distinct Empowered Actress of the Year, Quinn Carrillo – Distinct Millennial Movie Actress of the Year, Sean De Guzman – Distinct Millennial Movie Actor of the Year, Sheree Vidal Bautista – Distinct Singer/Actress of the Year, Teresa Loyzaga – Distinct Best Movie Actress of the Year, Andre Yllana – Distinct Teen Actor of the Year, Beverly Salviejo – Distinct Best Supporting Actress of the Year- Maid in Malacanang, Andrea del Rosario – Distinct Empowered Actress of the Year, Angelica Jones Alarva – Distinct TV Actress of the Year, Lovely Rivero – Distinct Versatile Actress of the Year, Rez Cortez – Distinct Veteran Actor of the Year, Monsour del Rosario – Distinct Sportsman of the Year, Jay Manalo – Distinct Veteran Best Actor of the Decade, Rodjun Cruz – Distinct Best Supporting TV Actor of the Year, Dianne Medina – Distinct Best Female TV Host of the Year, John Guarnes – Fashion Designer of the Decade, Nash Leeho-Fashion Designer of the Year.

Tinanghal na ‘Scene stealer of the Night’ ay ang pageant Columnist na si Eton Concepcion sa kanyang magarang kasuotan na inspired sa tattoo ng National Artist na si Whang-Od.

Ang mga sumusunod ang nagkamit ng special awards:

Face of the Night:

Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 Gabrielle Basiano

Mister Man Hot Star International 2022 Jovy Bequillo

Star of the Night:

Nash Leeho

Teresita Tolentino

Look of the Night

Kris Lawrence

Dr Mayu Empress Rebong

Fashion Icon of the Night

Lance Raymundo

Scene Stealer of the Night

Eton Bonifacio Concepcion