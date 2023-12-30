Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Disyembre 31, 2023 – Linggo

Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas

R01 – 6 Righteous Ruby, 2 Shastaloo, 4 Treasure Hunting, 3 In The Zone

R02 – 11 Every Sweat Counts, 9 Bill Jordan/Spolarium, 4 Ghost/Simply Jessie, 7 King James

R03 – 7 Robin Hood/Magtotobetsky, 1 Speed Fantasy, 5 Darleb, 4 Euroclydon

R04 – 6 Chocolate Thunder, 5 Electrify, 8 Off Shoulder, 7 Eye In The Sky

R05 – 5 Doktora, 3 Go Gee Go, 4 Top Posse, 2 Waray Na Mayda Pa

R06 – 6 Full Control, 8 King Hans, 3 Runaway Ten, 7 Sister Moon

R07 – 7 Jubilum, 4 Lucky Strike, 5 Lucky Lea, 6 Grand Monarch

R08 – 4 Magnolia Yana, 5 Coal Digger, 8 High Quality, 2 Oktubre Katorse

R09 – 2 My Diamond, 3 Tatler Story, 4 Noh Sen Young Yana, 8 Good Reason

R10 – 1 Inclusion, 3 Hakeem, 6 Work From Home, 2 Darna

Solo Pick: Doktora, Full Control, Inclusion

Longshot: My Diamond