GAB Chair Richard Clarin, Japan Boxing Commission tinalakay kapakanan ng mga boksingero

NAKIPAGPULONG nitong nagdaang Disyembre 28 si Games and Amusement Board (GAB) Chairman Atty. Richard S. Clarin sa mga opisyales ng Japan Boxing Commission upang talakayin ang kapakanan ng mga atleta.

“GAB Chairman Atty. Richard S. Clarin’s commitment to transparency, cooperation and athletes’ welfare was evident in a meeting with the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC),” ayon sa pahayag ng GAB.

“The GAB and JBC discussed matters crucial to the operations of the sanctioning body and commissions, setting parameters on how GAB and JBC would handle visiting boxers. The meeting served as a platform to address operational issues, ensuring the effective coordination of efforts between GAB and JBC.”

Bahagi pa rin ito sa adbokasiya ni Clarin na protektahan ang mga propesyunal na atleta ng Pilipinas lalo na tuwing lalaban ang mga ito sa ibang bansa.

“These discussions, aligned with the 3xPRO advocacy to promote, professionalize, and protect Philippine sports, represented a significant step toward promoting international cooperation in professional boxing, creating a conducive environment for boxers, trainers, matchmakers, promoters, officials, and fans alike,” ayon sa GAB.

(Abante Sports)