Tinutugis ngayon ng Bureau of Customs-Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (BOC-CIIS) ang apat pang tanker na konektado sa pagpupuslit ng may 158,000 litro ng unmarked fuel sa Mariveles, Bataan noong Disyembre 16, 2023.

Nabatid na ang ahensiya ay nakakumpiska ng kabuuang 16 lorry trucks at isang tanker vessel na sangkot sa smuggling sa isang private port sa Mariveles, Bataan.

Gayunman, pinaniniwalaang may apat pang tanker na bahagi rin ng naturang smuggling operations na nagresulta sa pagkarekober ng may P7,807.051.41 halaga ng 154,000 litro ng unmarked diesel at P188,759.07 halaga ng 4,000 litro ng unmarked gasoline.

Kaagad namang inatasan ni Customs Commissioner Bien Rubio ang mga ahente ng BOC-CIIS na tugisin ang mga grupong nasa likod ng naturang pinakahuling fuel-smuggling activity.

“Despite the holiday season, the bureau is working double time to pursue the whereabouts of the four other tankers. We will get to the bottom of this affront to our laws,” aniya.

Isang Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) ang inisyu ng Office of the Collector of Customs, District Port of Limay, Bataan noong Disyembre 20, 2023 laban sa 16 lorry trucks na may attached tanker trailers at isang tanker vessel dahil sa paglabag sa Sections 117 at 1113 ng Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) at Republic Act (RA) 10963, o mas kilala sa tawag na The Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN Law).

Ang mga seized vessels at kanilang conveyances ay nai-turn over na sa kustodiya ng Auction and Cargo Disposal Division ng Port of Limay.

Ang total appraised amount para sa unmarked fuel na nadiskubre sa loob ng mga barko, lorry trucks at tanker vessel ay nasa P141,977,360.31.

Ang motor tanker vessel na MT Lorna 2, na pinaniniwalaang siyang source ng diesel fuel na ikinarga sa mga lorry trucks at trailers, ay tinatayang nagkakahalaga ng P73,993,554.23, habang ang tractor head ay nagkakahalaga ng P41,520,478.40 at ang lorry ay nasa P18,467,517.20.

Habang bininlbigyang-diin ang kahalagahan ng impormasyong natatanggap ng ahensiya bago ang mga operasyon, sinabi ni BOC-CIIS Director Verne Enciso na isang Mission Order (MO) ang kaagad na inilabas matapos ang beripikasyon sa derogatory information na may ilang sasakyan ang may kargang mga smuggled fuel at magtatangkang i-discharge ang mga ito.

“Initial and confirmatory tests yielded a failed result on the lorry trucks and the tanker vessel. This means that the fuel is lacking the markings, indicating the lack of necessary duties and taxes,” paliwanag niya.

Idinagdag naman ni Customs Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Juvymax Uy na nagsasagawa na ng inquest proceedings laban sa mga drivers at helpers ng lorry trucks at tanker trailers sa paglabag sa Sections 1401 at 1430 ng CMTA, Sections 148-A, 254, at 265-A ng National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC), na inamiyendahan ng TRAIN Law.

Ang preliminary investigation ay itinakda sa Enero 8, 2024 sa Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Bataan.

“Our smuggled fuel interdiction mission is vital to the health of our economy. We will leave no stone unturned in running after the perpetrators behind this operation. Smuggling unmarked fuel does not only hurt our economy, but it is also unsafe and it causes harmful auto emissions,” ani Uy.