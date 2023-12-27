Makati FC dadayo sa Cebu

Dadalhin ng Makati FC ang programa nilang makapag-develop ng mga football athletes sa Cebu City sa 2024.

Mula nang tinatag ni Tomas Lozano noong 1976, mahaba-haba na ang listahan ng MFC ng produktong football stars na kuminang sa domestic at international plays.

Naging overall champions pa sila sa Asian youth tournament at naglaro sa Girls 14 division Final ng Gothia World Youth Cup sa Sweden noong July.

“The launch of the Makati Football Club Academy marks a new chapter in our journey, and we are eager to share the joy of football with the young talents in the region,” ani club president SeLu Lozano.

Magkakaroon ng monthly offerings ang Makati FC, bibigyan ang registrants sa Queen City of the South ng 20 percent introductory rate sa per session, one-a-week, twice-a-week, thrice-a-week at unlimited sessions.

Sa iba pang detalye, maaaring kontakin ang 0918-8887358 o sa email register@makatifc.football.

(Vladi Eduarte)