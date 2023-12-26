SMB solid kahit walang Fajardo

Hindi pa nakakabalik mula injury si June Mar Fajardo, pero sinuguro ng San Miguel Beermen ang pagsampa sa quarterfinals ng PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Sa tatlong sunod na panalo tungo sa 6-3 card overall, kabuhol ng Beermen sa 4th-5th ang Ginebra. Mas mataas lang ang quotient ng SMB dahil sa winner-over-the-other rule.

Solido ang kapit ng Beer sa No. 4 at sa twice-to-beat bonus sa quarterfinals pagkatapos putulan ng six-game winning run ang Phoenix, 117-96, noong Christmas Day game sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“That was always our goal at the start of the conference, to get to the top four and I think we’re closing in on that and June Mar will be back soon. But the guy that are replacing June Mar are just stepping up especially Mo (Tautuaa), his game is not there pero for me now I think it was his presence 2-3 minutes that changed the game in the fourth quarter,” bida ni coach Jorge Gallent.

“If we play as a team, even without June Mar, we are solid.”

Rumesponde lahat, sa pangunguna ni Terrence Romeo na naka-7 points lang sa first 24 minutes bago nagliyab ng 15 sa fourth quarter.

Kababalik lang din ni Romeo mula knee injury, pero umaatake na siya one-on-one. Kapag kinulambuan ng double o triple team ng Fuel Masters, binabato niya sa mga bukas na kakampi.

“I take credit sa mga teammates ko kasi ‘yun nga, every time na nasa akin ‘yung bola then tina-try ko na mag-one-on-one or mag-create, nagko-collapse sila,” ani Terrence. “So every time kickout ko kay Marcio (Lassiter), kay CJ (Perez), Jericho (Cruz) kaya lahat pumapasok.”

Pinamigay ni Romeo ang kalahati ng kanyang walong assists sa final period.

“Kung ganu’n kami, ang ganda ng ball movement namin, I think mahirap kami bantayan plus andiyan pa si Bennie (Boatwright) na, grabe, kaya niya i-space ‘yung floor kasi ‘di puwede pabayaan sa 3-point (range).”

Tatapusin ng SMB ang elims campaign kontra Terrafirma (Jan. 7) at Blackwater (Jan. 12), inaasahang makakabalik na si seven-time MVP Fajardo sa playoffs kasa asahan ang mas malupit na Beer. (VE)