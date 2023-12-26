Pinapurihan si Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. bilang unang Filipino chief executive na lumikha ng isang special committee sa LGBTQIA+ affairs, isang hakbang na personal na ni-lobby ng isang civil rights group sa Malacañang magmula noong Hunyo.

Ito ay makaraang ipalabas ni Presidente Marcos noong December 23 ang Executive Order No. 51 upang ipatupad ang Diversity and Inclusion Program ng bansa, i-reconstitute ang Inter-Agency Committee on Diversity and Inclusion, at lumikha ng special committee sa LGBTQIA+ affairs.

Layon ng direktiba ni Presidente Marcos “na palakasin ang mga umiiral na mekanismo para tugunan ang patuloy na diskriminasyon na dinaranas ng mga miyembro ng LGBTQIA+ community.”

Sinabi ni LGBT Pilipinas national president Dindi Tan na personal siyang nag-lobby para likhain ang komite sa isang Pride event sa Presidential Palace noong nakaraang Hunyo, isang ideya na “malugod na tinanggap ni First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.”

“I personally requested for this, for and on behalf of LGBT Pilipinas, last June in Malacañang during the Pride Reception. First Lady Liza Marcos gladly welcomed the idea,” sabi ni Tan sa isang post sa Facebook.

“This is a first in Philippine history. This landmark development is a dream come true for our community—the start of many beautiful things to come,” dagdag pa niya.

Ayon kay Tan, nakita ni Presidente Marcos ang pangangailanga na ipalabas ang executive order “to ensure the country’s continuous compliance with its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.”

“President Marcos’s responsiveness to our appeal demonstrates a commitment to fostering inclusivity, understanding, and equality for all Filipinos, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression,” pahayag ni Tan sa isang press statement matapos ang pagpapalabas ng kautusan.

“This executive order holds immense implications for the ongoing fight for LGBTQIA+ rights and equality in the Philippines. By establishing a dedicated committee, we are paving the way for informed policies and strategic initiatives that will enhance the lives of LGBTQIA+ individuals,” dagdag pa ni Tan.

Aniya, ang hakbang ni PBBM ay naghuhudyat ng isang “progressive step forward in dismantling barriers, challenging stereotypes, and promoting a society that celebrates diversity.”

Pinuri rin ng LGBT Pilipinas group chief ang mahalagang papel ng komite sa paglikha ng mas inklusibo at supportive environment para sa LGBTQIA+ community.

“This will not only foster a sense of belonging but also contribute to the overall betterment of our society. As we move forward, we look forward to collaborating with the committee to ensure that the voices and needs of the LGBTQIA+ community are heard and addressed effectively,” ani Tan.

“LGBT Pilipinas commends President Bongbong Marcos for his commitment to the principles of equality and justice. We remain dedicated to working hand in hand with the government, civil society, and all stakeholders to build a Philippines where everyone can live authentically and without fear of discrimination,” sabi pa niya.

Sa ilalim ng executive order, ang special committee ay pamumunuan ng isang chairperson na may ranggong Undersecretary, kasama ang tatlong miyembro na may ranggong Assistant Secretary.

“President Marcos will appoint the committee’s chairperson and its members from “among members of the reputable LGBTQIA+ community,” ayon sa Presidential Communications Office.