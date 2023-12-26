Ellen pinangaralan tungkol sa non-binary gender

May open letter ang trans beauty queen-host-content creator na si Mela Habijan kay Ellen Adarna.

Naglitanya kasi si Ellen sa kanyang social media na kasing confusing daw ng situationship ang non-binary gender at pronouns.

Tanong kay Ellen ng isang netizen, “What can you say about situationship?”

Reply ni Ellen, “It’s as confusing as the non-binary gender, pronouns that is out right now. So confusing. Ang sakit sa bangs.”

Dahil nga sa mga nasabi ni Ellen ay pinagsabihan siya at ang mga katulad niya ni

ni Miss Trans Global 2020

na mag-isip via an open letter.

“Dear Ellen (and to those who currently think like her),

“I welcome your thoughts.

“And while it is confusing, a true compassionate and respectful person will try to learn and understand.

“Parang Math. It is confusing but we try to learn it because it will teach us the value of logic. It also allows us how to embrace problems and finding solutions.

“Above all, appreciating Math, no matter how confusing it is, let’s us discover that there’s no single or absolute solution to a problem.

“Understanding that there is gender diversity — kahit gaano man ito kasakit sa bangs mo — won’t hurt you. But it will help you gain a deeper appreciation of human life.

“I hope you become more open, be patient, and be compassionate of people who are not like you.

“Because if your kid happens to tell you that they are non-binary, I think you will try your best to learn.

“PS. AKO, IKAW, AT SIYA are non-binary pronouns.”

‘Yun naman ang maganda kay Mela, hindi siya nagtataray bagkus ay pinapaintindi niya ang mga bagay tungkol sa LGBTQ+ para mas maunawaan din ng iba.

‘Yun na!

(Byx Almacen)