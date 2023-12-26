Beauty tinawag na ‘bakbakan sa baboy koral’ ang MMFF

Nanibago ba si Beauty Gonzalez sa klase ng promotion ng mga pelikulang kasali ngayon sa Metro Manila Film Festival?

Kunsabagay, ito ang unang pagkakataon ni Beauty na maging bahagi ng MMFF, kaya nga sobrang emotional siya sa premiere night ng ‘Kampon’ noon sa SM Megamall.

Pero, tila mas naging emotional siya ngayong umalagwa na ang MMFF. Lalo na at mas tumindi pa ang ganap sa promo ng mga pelikula, na dapat nagmu-mall tour, nagbebenta ng tiket ang mga malalaking artista, para masigurado lang na may manood sa mga pelikula nila.

Anyway, heto nga ang chika ni Beauty, na sabi nga niya ay ‘rant’ ha!

“For those who have watched kAmpon.

“And for those who are about to watch, thank you.

“The MMFF experience was monumental for me.

“My eyes now wide open to the realities of the film industry in the Philippines.

“The experience definitely extends long after the director shouts cut and pack-up.

“The promotion game is a whole different ball game, far more intense than any endorsement or TV show marketing strategies I’ve been involved with.

“The big difference is that this festival is a competition, not unlike a celebrity death match.

“Not only are the artistas pitted against each other, but also directors, cinematographers, production designers, editors, etc…etc…

“A right royal rumble, or in Pinoy movie speak, ‘Bakbakan sa Baboy Koral’! Ha! Ha! Ha!

“And at the end, the film who earned the most money wins!

“I’m laughing but I’m actually crying from the pressure not only for me to be perceived to be hindi pabigat sa pelikula but for the film as a whole to do well both critically and financially.

“I had nothing to do, let’s say with the story, poster design or the lighting but pun intended, it all reflects on me.

“My biggest consolation and reward for this film is to see on people’s faces after watching this movie, non of the above.

“Not to see the tiny difficult details involved in bringing a film to market, but to see only the beauty of the film.

“Pun intended again.

“So ayan, a little rant but genuinely a lot of rave.

“I got to meet so many lovely people walking around the malls to promote.

“I love seeing the look on their faces when we meet in person.

“I really love the hugs and the hi-fives even from people who don’t know who I am.

“Nakiki-hug lang.

“Best of all, the Philippine movie Industry is alive and kicking.

“Don’t kick me please! HaHa. GaGa.

“Merry Christmas everyone.

“Salamat sa gift niyo.

“Baby @erinroseespiritu with me in this photo.

“Thank you @wence.trajano for this picture.” Dondon Sermino)