Matapos manlibre ng toll fee noong Pasko, hindi uli maniningil ng toll fee ang San Miguel Corporation sa Bagong Taon.

Sa isang advisory, sinabi ng San Miguel na walang sisingilin na toll fee sa Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR), South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), Skyway System, NAIA Expressway at sa Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union (TPLEX) Expressway mula alas-10 nang gabi ng Disyembre 31 hanggang alas-6:00 nang umaga ng Enero 1, 2024.

“This annual tradition is our way of showing the Christmas spirit, especially for those who for some reason will have to travel late and try to get home to their loved ones,” ayon sa advisory.

“Through this, we hope to help spread the Filipino Christmas spirit, and also wish our countrymen well at the start of the new year,” dagdag ng kompanya.

Umapela naman ang San Miguel sa publiko na habaan ang pasensiya kung makasalubong ng matinding trapik sa Metro Manila.

“We appeal to our motorists for patience with the anticipated heavy traffic around Metro Manila, and its impact to their scheduled flights or trips. We advise them to plan their trips ahead and allot more time for travel to make sure they come on time for their trips or flights,” anila.