Pinuri ni National Unity Party president at Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte si Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez sa maganda umanong ipinakita ng Kamara de Representantes sa papatapos na taon.

Ayon kay Villafuerte natapos ng Kamara ang halos lahat ng priority bills ng administrasyon na naglalayong isulong ang pag-unlad ng bansa, lumikha ng maraming trabaho at pagkakakitaan, at pagandahin ang buhay ng mga Pilipino.

“Speaker Martin has traced the superb performance of the House of Representatives this year to the continued unity and cooperation of all of us in the bigger chamber in serving the highest interest of the Filipino people,” sabi ni Villafuerte.

“But the Speaker has looked past something in his recap, and this has to do with the remarkable role he has played in shepherding the passage of a fairly large number of priority bills identified by the President and LEDAC for urgent action,” pagpapatuloy ng lider ng NUP. (Billy Begas)