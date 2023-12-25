PSC paghihiwalayin ang susunod na Batang Pinoy, Philippine National Games

NANGAKO si Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann na paghihiwalayin nito ang pagsasagawa ng Batang Pinoy (BP) at Philippine National Games (PNG) sa susunod na taon habang agad na lilinisin ang mga naging kakulangan sa pagsasagawa ng dalawang multi-sports na torneo nitong Disyembre 2023.

Sinabi ni Bachmann na kanilang ihahanap ng panahon ang pagsasagawa ng mga regional qualifying legs ng Batang Pinoy upang hindi na matulad sa pagdagsa ng mga kabataang atleta na umabot sa kabuuang 200 local government units at 167 naman sa PNG.

“Why are we holding sabay the BP-PNG, we all had to understand that we had so many international events, that there was no time to actually hold or run an event para sa mga bata, which is our grassroots,” paliwanag ni Bachmann. “We had an option and they were forcing me to cancel it for next year.”

“But I don’t want to be the Chairman who do nothing, no plans and no program for the kids this year, so pinagsabay, I knew it will be a big challenge, I didn’t expect it also na ang Batang Pinoy will reach up to 14 to 15 thousands, but that really happen, and PNG now reaching 7 to 8 thousands, the average was 3 thousand lang, I didn’t expect it,” sabi nito. (Lito Oredo)