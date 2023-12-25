Inaprubahan ng Pag-IBIG Fund ang P12 bilyon revolving credit line para sa National Housing Authority (NHA), sapat na para pondohan ang pagpapaunlad ng 9,110 housing units, na may paunang 6,967 na bahay na itatayo sa Quezon City, Valenzuela, Zamboanga at San Juan bilang ba-hagi ng Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing o 4PH Program ng gobyerno.

“We are happy to report that the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program of the Marcos Administration continues to gain momentum. Pag-IBIG Fund’s approval of a revolving credit line for its fellow key shelter agency, the National Housing Authority, not only shows the government’s united front in addressing the hou¬sing backlog but also shows our shared commitment to provide our fellow Filipinos with decent yet affordable shelter in sustainable communities,” ayon kay Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar, na namumuno sa Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) at ng 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

Ang revolving credit line ng Pag-IBIG Fund para sa NHA ay unang tutustusan ang pagtatayo ng medium at high-rise condominiums na binubuo ng 4,111 units sa Quezon City, 1,377 units sa Valenzuela, 944 units sa Zamboanga at 535 units sa San Juan.

Kapag naitayo na, ang mga nilalayong benepisyaryo ng mga proyektong ito na aktibong miyembro ng Pag-IBIG Fund ay maaa¬ring bumili ng mga housing unit sa pamamagitan ng Pag-IBIG Housing Loan sa ilalim ng 4PH Program.

Samantala, sinabi ni Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta na ang credit line ng Pag-IBIG Fund para sa NHA ay bahagi ng pangako nito sa pagsisikap ng administrasyong Marcos na tugunan ang backlog ng pabahay sa ilalim ng 4PH Program.

“Since day one, Pag-IBIG Fund has provided its full support to President Marcos’ 4PH Program as it aligns with our mandate of providing our members with the opportunity to own a home. With the housing projects under the 4PH Program, not only will Pag-IBIG Fund members have the opportunity to own quality homes at lower-than-market prices, they may also purchase these under the most affordable terms through a Pag-IBIG Housing Loan under the 4PH program. We are happy to be able to work with the NHA and provide added funding for their housing projects under the most secure and affordable terms, so that we can advance our common objective of empowering our fellow Filipinos to achieve homeownership,” ayon kay Acosta.