Jake buwis buhay pamumundok

Nakakaloka ang ginawa ni Jake Ejercito, ha!

Kung ang ibang artista, todo shopping, bakasyon, rampa sa kung saan-saang bansa, dagat, iba naman ang naging trip niya.

Aba, apat na araw siyang naglakad para maabot ang tuktok ng Kumano Kodō sa Japan.

(Read: The Kumano Kodo Pilgrimage Route is one of the world’s premier spiritual roads. Winding through the mountains of Honshu’s Kii Peninsula, an area straddling Wakayama, Nara, Osaka and Mie prefectures, it’s been walked by pilgrims on their quest for enlightenment for over a millennium).

Yes, naabot nga ni Jake ang pinakamataas na section sa journey niyang ito. Na kung mahina-hina ka sa paglalakad, lalo na kakaibang weather, siguradong babagsak ka.

“The toughest section of the hike. Was warned to start early so as not to get stuck in the dark. Set off at exactly daybreak with Tim and Akira, but got separated not far past the trailhead.

“It was 4°C and pouring, winds at >50kph. But surprisingly got into a flow state, especially while tackling the notorious 800m steep ascent over 4km of Dogirizaka aka “body-breaking slope”.

“Skies cleared just as I reached Nachi-san. Had ramen and a beer to celebrate completing the 4-day task of walking without dying

“Done and dusted. God is good.

“Koguchi to Nachisan, 14km 6hrs, Elevation gain 1260, loss 930.”

Kaloka ang walking without dying, ha!

Pero congrats, Jake!

At sana nga ay nakita mo ang enlightenment na hinahanap mo. (Dondon Sermino)