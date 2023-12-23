Kinalampag ni Senador Nancy Binay ang Department of Transportation (DOTr) na paghandaan ang pagdagsa ng mga pasahero ngayong kapaskuhan upang hindi na maulit ang nangyaring aberya sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) noong Enero 1, 2023.

Sinabi ni Binay, chairperson ng Senate Committee on Tourism, dapat ay hindi makaranas muli ng technical at operational glitches ang mga pasahero sa paliparan at aberya sa mga pantalan at iba pang public terminal.

“I am positive that the DOTr has already made concrete steps to prevent any operatio¬nal disruptions during this Christmas travel peak. Hopefully, our DOTr officials are now self-aware because we also don’t want a repeat of the unpleasant experience our fellow countrymen travelers had this year,” diin ng senadora sa isang statement.

“We should not only monitor airports. We also need to focus on seaports and passenger vessels, buses at public terminals, and other modes of transportation — because for sure, people going on vacation for Christmas and New Year will flock to these public transportation modes,” dagdag pa niya.

Noong Enero 1, 2023, nagkaroon ng airspace shutdown ang Pilipinas dahil sa problema ng communication at navigation system ng Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

Tinatayang 65,000 pasahero, kabilang ang mga overseas Filipino workers, at 282 flight ang apektado ng nasabing airspace shutdown.

Natukoy ang problema sa pumalyang uninterruptible power supply na konektado sa Communications, Navigation, and Surveillance Systems for Air Traffic Management ng Air Traffic Management Center ng CAAP.

Nagsagawa ng malalimang imbestigasyon ang Senate Committee on Public Services sa nasabing isyu kung saan ginisa sina Transporta-tion Secretary Jaime Bautista, mga opisyal ng CAAP, gayundin si dating DOTr Secretary Art Tugade.