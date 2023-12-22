WebClick Tracer

Timeout muna sa tennis! Alex Eala naging fan ng women’s volleyball

SAGLIT na nag-timeout sa tennis si 2022 US Open girls singles champion Alex Eala para maging fan sa women’s vollleyball nang maispatang nanonood sa Game 2 ng championship match sa pagitan ng Creamline Cool Smashers at Choco Mucho Flying Titans sa 6th PVL second All-Filipino Cinference noong isang linggo.

Namangha at nagpasalamat ang 18-anyos na Pinay tennis ace sa mainit na pagtanggap ng mga kababayan sa kanyang ambag sa Philippine sports.

“I’m quite surprised that people know who I am here, especially in a crowd dominated by volleyball enthusiasts,” set ni Alex sa noong nakaraang Sabado sa record-breaking attendance na 24,459 sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“It’s heartening to see that people are also following tennis. It demonstrates that my work is making a difference within Philippine sports, and it’s truly uplifting. I’m genuinely happy and flattered to see an increasing number of people joining me on this journey,” dagdag ng 5-foot-9 netter.

(Gerard Arce)

