Jo Koy napiling host ng Golden Globes

Kung ligwak tayo sa Oscar Awards, magandang balita naman ang hatid sa Pilipinas ng dugong Pinoy na si Jo Koy.

Yes, si Jo Koy kasi ang napiling mag-host sa Golden Globes.

Ini-announce nga ni Jo Koy sa kanyang Instagram ang magandang balita, na ikinatuwa siyempre ng mga Pinoy.

“So excited to announce that I will be hosting the 2024 Golden Globes. Make sure to tune-in on Sunday, January 7 at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT – airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus,” chika ni Jo Koy.

“What the what? Congrats Jo!” sabi ni Tia Carrere.

“Lezzzzgooooo!” sey ni Denise Laurel.

“Congrats on being the first Filipino to host an awards show.”

“Amen to that.”

“This is gonna be epic.”

“History in the making.”

“Wow I can’t wait to watch the Golden Globes even though I never liked it.”

“Huge representation. F yeah dog.”

“Let’s go! This is such and exciting news. Can’t wait.”

“Scream. Congratulations.” (Dondon Sermino)