Bianca nilinaw na friend lang niya si Rob

Agang gumising ni Bianca Manalo, na kasalukuyang nasa Japan, para mag-upload ng kanyang official statement sa Instagram.

Aba, 7:00am pa lang, may post na si Bianca, na sagot sa pagkakasangkot niya sa iskandalo, na ang bida ay si Rob Gomez, na nakasama niya sa ‘Magandang Dilag’ serye ng GMA-7.

Anyway, heto nga ang pahayag ng dyowa ni Senator Sherwin Gatchalian:

“Let me clear all the false rumors circulating on the internet.

“Rob Gomez and I are friends and co-workers. He was going to bring Christmas gifts and I wanted to receive them early before I leave for the airport.

“It is upsetting that our conversations were exposed without my consent, which is a breach of privacy and the cause of so much online bashing. It is obvious that parts of our conversation were deleted to create malicious insinuations.”

Inamin ni Bianca na nasaktan siya sa mga akusasyon sa kanya, pati na ang kanyang mga mahal sa buhay.

“To be honest, this unfounded accusation is hurting me and my loved ones. Let this controversy end so I can enjoy the rest of my time in Japan with my family.

“Let us spread love and the truth this holiday season. Merry Christmas, everyone.”

Pinayuhan naman si Bianca ng mga kaibigan niya na mag-enjoy sa Japan.

“Do not allow this to dampen your holiday spirit.”

“Perfectly said.”

“Dapat talaga masampolan ang mga marurumi ang isip sa social media para hindi tularan. Sobra na ang mga yan.”

“Go Bianca. Always here for you. Enjoy Japan.”

“The truth will always prevail and you will be vindicated.”

“Let’s give her peace.”

“Enjoy. People nowadays are all judgmental. There are 2 sides of the story.”

“I agree wala akong nakikitang malisya, kaloka ang mga tao.”

Pero siyempre, ang dami pa ring hindi naniwala sa mensahe na ito ni Bianca. May mga humahamon sa kanya na ilabas ang sinasabi niyang deleted part ng convo nila ni Rob.

Heto ang chika nila:

“The ‘he’s not here, he’s in Valenzuela’. Paano yun? Mag-iisip talaga ng iba ang tao. Shocking!”

“Why would he spend time giving you gift? Are you that special ba talaga? Driving over going to your place. Sorry, and letting him know that your partner is not in your place.”

“It’s simple if u said some convo are deleted then show proof, like the screen shot from ur phone, people are smart and easy to judge, u will be affected too if that was right.”

“If your statement is true… then explain this, ‘he’s not here, he’s in Valenzuela’.”

“Full convo reveal haha. Pero, bakit kailangan tanungin bakit hindi siya nagre-reply, baka meron na-pick up na ibang babae?”

“Puwede naman magdala ng gift kahit nandon yung bf, ‘di ba?”

“Nge? Haha, so ano ‘yung ‘I messages you on telegram ‘di ka nagre-reply siguro may iba ka nang girls pinipick-up’.”

Kaloka!

Pero sabi nga, the truth will set you free…