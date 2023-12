Nananawagan si Bicol Saro Party-list Rep. Brian Raymund Yamsuan sa Department of Justice (DOJ) na i-prayoridad ang mga nakakulong na matatanda, maysakit at persons with disabilities (PWDs) sa rekomendasyong mabibigyan ng executive clemency ngayong Pasko.

Una rito ay isinusulong ni Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla ang pagpapalaya sa 1,500 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) sa pamamagitan ng pagrekomenda nito sa pangulo na mabigyan ng executive clemency.

“We urge the DOJ and the BPP to consider giving priority to elderly, frail PDLs and those suffering from critical illnesses and disabilities in recommen¬ding the grant of executive clemency to President Marcos,” apela ni Yamsuan.

Ang kuwalipikadong PDLs ay irerekomenda para mabigyan ng clemency ng Board of Pardons and Parole (BPP), ang ahensiya ng nasa ialim ng DOJ.

“We are hopeful that the President would act on these recommendations for humanitarian reasons. Christmas is a time for mercy and compassion. It is also a time that should be spent with one’s family. PDLs who are old, disabled, or in poor health should be given the chance to spend time with their loved ones.”

(Eralyn Prado/Billy Begas)