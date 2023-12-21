Bukod sa medalya, tropeo! EJ Obiena gusto maging instrumento ng pagkakaisa

HABANG hangad ng mga atleta ang makamit ang pinakamimithing medalya, kakaiba naman ang nais na maabot ni world pole vault no. 2 rank Ernest John ‘EJ’ Obiena.

Ilang araw na lamang bago matapos ang 2023, inihayag ni Obiena ang kanyang ninanais na maabot sa 2024.

“For some athletes, sports is all about winning. Medals. Bringing home the hardware. But not me,” pagbubukas ni Obiena.

“Don’t get me wrong. I am competitive, and I want to win,” pagpapaliwanag ni Obiena hinggil sa kanyang plano.

“But the focus purely on “hardware” is quite limiting and insular. For me, the hardware is simply a “means to an end”,” sabi ni Obiena, na nagsimula na sa kanyang pagsasanay para sa susunod na sasalihan na 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hangad ni Obiena na mas mapalakas ang kanyang paboritong disipilina hindi lamang sa mga torneo kundi pati na rin buong bahagi ng kapuluan sa bansa.

“I have always viewed sports as a nation-building tool. I love my country deeply. I hence want to help my country,” sabi nito.

“I strive to leverage the sport of pole vaulting to drive national pride. To inspire our youth. To help create a better tomorrow.”

“This is why this nomination by People Asia brings a particular sense of pride and humility. To be named among these icons of Filipino society, as merely an athlete, is a huge honour. It means, as a small form of confirmation perhaps, that indeed I am making an impact beyond just winning some medals,” patungkol sa ibinigay dito na pagkilala.

“Thank you all for your support and for standing behind me in those tough moments. I am honoured,” sabi pa ni Obiena.

(Lito Oredo)