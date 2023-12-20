Ikinatuwa ng mga ‘tobacco control advocate’ ang pagtatalaga kay Teodoro Herbosa bilang kalihim ng Department of Health (DoH).

Ang appointment kay Herbosa ay naganap 18 buwan mula nang mahalal si Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. bilang pangulo noong 2022.

Ayon sa mga sumusuporta kay Herbosa, naniniwala silang isusulong nito ang mga programa para mabawasan ang paninigarilyo at paggamit ng mga e-cigarette sa bansa.

Sa isang joint statement ng mga grupong HealthJustice Philippines, Parents Against Vape (PAV), Action for Economic Reforms (AER) at Philippine Legislator’s Committee on Population and Development (PLCPD), sinabi ng mga ito na kumpiyansa silang isusulong ni Sec. Herbosa ang mga tobacco control effort kabilang ang pagsusulong ng mas malaking pondo para sa tobacco prevention at mas malakas na regulasyon sa paggamit ng mga e-cigarette.

“We have great confidence in Secretary Ted Herbosa’s leadership to address pressing issues of DOH, and the health sector, including the tobacco epidemic in the Philippines, to achieve a healthy country,” ayon sa grupo.

Ayon sa kanila, habang DOH undersecretary pa si Herbosa sa ilalim ng administrasyon ng yumaong former President Benigno Aquino III, aktibo ito bilang proponent sa sin tax measure sa mga produktong tabako.

Ang pag-apruba sa sin tax bill ay nagtaas sa mga presyo ng tabako, na nag-discourage naman sa mga parokyano lalo na sa mga kabataan na magsigarilyo.

Naisabatas ang Republic Act 10351 o Sin Tax Law taong 2013.

“He is a champion of universal health care, health taxes, the welfare of health workers, the use of health technology assessment and the use of digitalization, the access to cheap essential medicines, the promotion of alcohol and tobacco control, and the attention to road safety,” ayon sa pahayag ng AER.

“We especially recognize his contribution to the passage of a series of sin taxes, resulting in higher revenues for government, higher budget for health programs particularly universal healthcare, and significant reduction specifically of smoking prevalence.”

Ang sin tax law, na nagtatakda ng mataas na excise tax sa mga produktong tabako, ay nakatulong sa pagbawas ng paninigarilyo sa mga Pinoy.

“The dramatic drop in tobacco use of Filipinos as reflected in the recent Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) – from 23.8% in 2015 to 19.5% in 2021 – proves that the Philippine government’s strong tobacco control measures are working, especially the initiatives to increase sin tax. We expect Sec. Herbosa to sustain efforts that will further bring down the smoking prevalence in the Philippines,” ayon naman sa PAV.

“While the results of the 2021 GATS underscore the immense progress the Philippines has made, the Marcos government must not waver in its commitment to address the immeasurable harm of tobacco use. We call on Sec. Ted Herbosa to continue and sustain the implementation of other proven measures to reduce tobacco use. Among these are: enacting further increases in tobacco tax, institutionalizing the smoke-free policy, strictly regulating vaping and e-cigarette products to protect children and youth, and strengthening the restrictions on warning labels on tobacco products and tobacco advertising,” diin naman ng grupong PLCPD.

Sa panig ng grupong HealthJustice, naniniwala silang prayoridad ni Herbosa ang kapakanan at kalusugan ng mga Pilipino lalo na ang mga kabataan.

“HealthJustice commits its support and willingness to partner with the DoH in the implementation of the Universal Health Care Law,” ayon sa grupo.

Iminumungkahi pa ng grupong PAV kay Sec. Herbosa na mahigpit na ipatupad ang mga regulasyon laban sa e-cigarettes.

Sa surbey ng Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS) taong 2019, lumalabas na isa sa bawat pitong estudyanteng Pinoy na may edad 13 hanggang 15 ang gumagamit na ng e-cigarettes. “The GYTS offers compelling evidence that e-cigarettes and other tobacco products are widely accessible even when a law restricts access to minors. We call on Sec. Ted Herbosa to push for the strong implementation of laws that protect the youth against the harms of vaping and smoking,” ayon sa PAV.

Nanawagan din ang Child Rights Network (CRN) at ang PAV sa kaagahan ng 2023 sa Department of Education at sa Commission on Higher Education na gawin ang lahat para protektahan ang mga bata mula sa paggamit ng tabako sa pamamagitan ng paglalabas ng mga guideline na magtitiyak na malayo sa mga paaralan ang mga tindahan ng mga vape at e-cigarettes.