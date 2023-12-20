Male Ensemble PH humakot ng award sa Spain

Pinoy pride! Nanalo ang Male Ensemble Philippines (MEN) sa 54th Tolosa Choral Contest na isinagawa sa Basque Region sa Spain.

Hakot awards ang MEn, isang 6-member vocal ensemble sa pangunguna ng musical director na si Ily Matthew Maniano.

Ang mga naggagalingang mang-aawit na sina Amiel Job Liwanagan (countertenor), Tomas Umberto Virtucio, Jr. (tenor), John Philip Bautista (tenor), Dwight Benedict Chavez (baritone), at Nil’s Emerson Flores (bass) ay pawang mga miyembro ng Philippine Madrigal Singers Company of Artists na mula sa mga world-class at award-winning choral groups!

Nanalo ang grupo ng First Prize sa Secular Music Category at Second Prize naman sa Sacred Music Category sa ilalim ng Vocal Groups Category.

Natalo ng grupo ang United Kingdom, Italy, Iceland, at Sweden.

Ang Tolosa Choral Contest ay tinawag na isa sa “most important choral events in the world” kung saan nagsasama-sama ang mga top choirs sa buong mundo.

Nagsimula ang kompestisyon noong 1969.

Ngayon ay nasa 1,200 choirs na mula sa iba’t ibang panig ng mundo ang nakapagpamalas ng kanilang galing sa musika sa Tolosa.

“The Cultural Center of the Philippines is proud of the success that the Male Ensemble Philippines achieved in the Tolosa Choral Contest. We laud them for epitomizing solid musicianship as well as championing artistic discipline and respect. Our Filipino artists have been making their mark on both local and international stages, and the CCP supports them in their artistic journey,” ayon kay CCP president Michelle Nikki Junia.

Ang MEn ay kasalukuyang nasa kanilang 2023 European Concert Tour.

Ilan sa kanilang mga binisita ang France, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, at Austria.

Para sa karagdagang impormasyon, makipag-ugnayan sa grupo sa kanilang email sa male.ensemble.ph@gmail.com o sundan sila sa Facebook at Instagram (@maleensembleph). (Natalia Antonio)