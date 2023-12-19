Quendy Fernandez double gold medalist sa 2023 PNG swimming

NAGING pangalawang double gold medalist ang UAAP Season 86 Swimming MVP at Rookie of the Year na si Quendy Fernandez, dala ang bandila ng Puerto Princesa City sa Palawan, sa 2023 Philippine National Games.

Isang araw matapos maging unang multiple gold medalist si Miguel Barreto ng Bulacan sa PNG na inorganisa ng Philippine Sports Commission, si Fernandez naman ang kuminang nang maka-gold sa women’s 18-and-over 50-meter butterfly at sa 100-meter backstroke event.

Gabuhok lang ang agwat ng UP Diliman freshman kay Jinzy Azze Dasion ng Mandaluyong sa 50-meter butterfly sa 29.34 oras kumpara sa 29.93 ng huli sa torneong suportado ng Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, PBA, Milo at Pocari Sweat.

Sinisiw naman ni Fernandez ang mga karibal sa 100-meter backstroke sa tiyempong 1:07.66, halos limang segundong mas mabilis kay Shane Francine Lugay (1:11.66) ng Pasig.

“I was not really expecting this because this is my first PNG so I am extremely happy. Hopefully, I can add more,” sey ni Fernandez.

(Elech Dawa)