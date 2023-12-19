Dahil binabalewala lamang ng Beijing ang inihahain na protesta, sinabi ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. na isusulong niya ang “paradigm shift” upang makontra ang agresibong aksyon ng China sa West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Sa nakaraang interview ng Japanese media, sinabi ni Marcos Jr. na patuloy na binabalewala ng China ang “traditional meth-ods of diplomacy” ng Philippine government.

Aniya, nasa “poor direction” ang paggamit ng diplomasya ng Pilipinas sa China.

“Well, to this point, we have resorted to the traditional methods of diplomacy where, should there be an incident, we send note verbal. Our embassy will send a démarche to the Foreign Affairs (Ministry) office in Beijing, but we have been doing this for many years now, with very little progress,” paliwanag ng Pangulo.

“We have to do something what we have not done before. We have to come up with a new concept, a new principle, a new idea so that we move, as I say, we move the needle the other way. It’s going up, let’s move the needle back, so that paradigm shift is something that we have to formulate,” dugtong pa niya.

Binanggit pa ni Marcos na hindi magbabago ang sitwasyon sa WPS kung pareho pa rin ang magiging paraan ng gobyerno sa mga paglabag ng China sa ating soberanya.

Tiniyak naman ng pangulo na hindi hahantong sa kaguluhan o giyera ang bagong approach sa WPS.

“We do not want to go the point where there are incidents that might cause an actual violent conflict. Maybe from a mistake or a misunderstanding and these things happen all the time,” ani Marcos.

“And so, we have, in my review, it’s time that the countries that feel that they have an involvement in this situation, we have to come up with a paradigm shift,” dugtong ng pangulo.

(Prince Golez).