PAGSAPIT ng 2025, hindi na sa Taguig, Makati o Quezon City matatagpuan ang pinakamalaki at pinaka-modernong ospital sa bansa kundi sa Guiguinto, Bulacan na.

Tatawagin itong Luzon Alliance Medical Center, Inc. (LAMCI) na magiging operational sa first quarter ng 2015 kasabay sa isasagawang initial test run ng North Rail Commuter System (NRCS) mula sa Caloocan City hanggang sa Malolos City na 30 minuto lang ang magiging biyahe.

Sa ilalim ng temang “Health Care Beyond eEpectation”, kabilang sa pasilidad ng ospital ang Comprehensive Cancer Center, Kidney and Transplant Institute, Dialysis center, Endoscopy Unit; Minimal Invasive Surgery, Neurology and Stroke Center; Intensive Care Unit; Neonatal and Pediatric ICU; Orthopaedic at Trauma Center,Women’s Health Center; EENT Center, Physical and Rehab Unit, Occupational Medicine, Endocrine and Diabetes Center, Wellness and Nutrition Center, Pulmonary and Respiratory Care, Endourology and Men’s Health Center, Dermatology and Aesthetic Center; Pain Management Unit, Level 3 Reference Laboratory Services at Radiology Unit.

Matatagpuan ang LAMCI may 500 metro ang layo mula sa Tabang Exit ng North Luzon Expressway (NLEX).

Sa isinagawang ‘topping off ceremonies’ sa tuktok ng gusali kamakailan, sinabi ni Bulacan 5th District Congressman Ambrosio “Boy” Cruz na ‘timely and wise move’ ang pagpapatayo ng LAMCI sa Guiguinto na itinuturing na sentro ng industrial and commercial hub sa lalawigan.

Pinapurihan niya ang mga nagtayo ng LAMCI na sina president Dr. OscarEvangelista; chairman Dr. Roberto De Leon at Dra. Maria Socorro Caldevida sa pamumuhunan sa Bulacan.

Si Dr. Evangelista rin ang may-ari ng isang ospital sa Puerto Galera na karamihan sa mga pasyente ay international tourist at celebrity na nagbabakasyon sa island paradise.

Samantala, sinabi ni Ospital ng Guiguinto administrator Dr. Paul Ruel C. Camiña, na siya ring itatalagang direktor ng LAMCI, na hindi na kailangan pang dumayo sa Metro Manila ang mga taga-taga-Malolos, Calumpit, Hagonoy, Paombong, Bulakan, Balagtas, Plaridel, Bocaue, Pandi, Norzagaray, Marilao at Sta. Maria dahil bukod sa mga world-class na medical equipment, protektado ang mga magpapagamot sa 10-storey hospital building dahil mayroon itong dalawang underground parking space.

“The strategic location of LAMCI makes it ideally responsive especially to emergency cases that may occur in the future along the Northrail Commuter trains. The NSCR-Balagtas Station is barely 10 minutes away and will play a crucial role in life-saving operations,” ani Dr. Camiña.