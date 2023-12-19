Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Disyembre 20, 2023 – Biyernes

Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas

R01 – 4 My Sweet Valentine/The Chosen One, 8 Blame The Ghost, 5 Catorce De Octubre, 3 Chiller

R02 – 4 Wild Eagle, 3 Laughing Inside/Air Class, 6 Jade’s Treasure, 5 Chase The Gold

R03 – 6 B Fit And Fabulous, 2 SummerLin, 8 Heavy Weight, 5 Sunrider

R04 – 1 Don’t Stop Believin, 3 Oh Rootie, 6 Easy Landing, 8 Fast Sailing

R05 – 5 Heroes Of Caloocan, 4 Sinag, 6 Binibini, 7 Jambo

R06 – 6 Laughing Tiger, 7 Pulido, 1 Daginding, 5 Winsome Maxinne

R07 – 2 Misha, 6 Chef Kat, 5 Namaskar, 8 Malibu Bell

R08 – 10 Piece Of Cake, 6 Mabuhay, 12 Achi Holly, 8 Love Radio

Solo Pick: B Fit And Fabolous, Heroes Of Caloocan

Longshot: Don’t Stop Believin