Janno nakiusap respetuhin pagdadalamhati ng kanilang pamilya

Sa statement na nilabas ni Janno Gibbs sa kanyang Instagram account ay kinumpirma niya ang pagpanaw ng kanyang ama na si Ronaldo Valdez.

“It is with great sorrow that I confirm my father’s passing. The family would like to request that you respect our privacy in our grieving moment. Your prayers and condolences are much appreciated.”

Sa comment section ng kanyang post ay umulan ng mga pakikiramay mula sa mga fans at kapwa nila artista gaya nina Aga Muhlach, Jona, John Arcilla, Empoy, Jhong Hilario, Cherry Pie Picache, Rocco Nacino, at Janice de Belen.

Bago pa pumanaw ay natapos pa Tito Ronaldo ang pelikulang ‘Itutumba Ka Ng Tatay Ko’ na mismong si Janno ang nag-direk.

Ibinahagi naman ng manager ni Ronaldo na si Jamela Santos ang reel ng last dinner nila noong Biyernes, December 15.

Kuwento niya, binigyan daw siya nito ng tatlong puting Equadorian Roses na ayon sa kanya ay, “An unsual gesture.”

Sey pa niya sa kanyang caption, “You always tell me that I’m the only reason why you are still living… That’s the reason why I didn’t leave the country as much as I used to. That’s the reason why I will drop everything whenever you invite me for coffee or drinks.

“At the back of my mind, I know you’re going to leave me. But I never thought you’re going to leave me this soon… I even made a eulogy for you ala ‘Seven Sundays’, we laugh about death… but nothing can ever prepare you for the real thing… I am beyond devastated.

“Ikaw lang sapat na sa’kin. You’re so weird, Pepe. You want me to have a boyfriend. You want me to continue to travel and see the world. You want me to be happy… Sabi mo sa’kin, you’re at your happiest when you see me happy. That you can truly be yourself when you’re with me..

“How can I ever endure this pain??? How can I go on with my life?? Bangungot ba ‘to?? Sino na magko-correct ‘pag mali ang grammar ko? Sino na kausap ko pagkagising ko sa umaga? Bago matulog sa gabi? Mag-isa na lang ako, wala na ako kakampi. My partner in life and in crime is gone.

“I’ve never cared for another human being as much as I cared and love you. You often ask me, bakit kita pinagtitiyagaan? I never felt any sacrifice. You are a good man. You’re such a gem of a person. I am so blessed to be loved by you. When you lost someone so important, everything else become irrelevant. Thank you Pepe for making me realized I am capable of caring that much for a person.. Thaaank you for your love. Hinding hindi kita makakalimutan.

“You’ve loved me until your last breath. I will be grieving until the day I die. Ang sakeeeet, sobra!!

“I cannot bear this pain… Lord… please help me.

“Te amo tanto mucho, Pepe.”

Condolence sa mga naiwan ni Tito Ronaldo. (Byx Almacen)