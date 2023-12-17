ISANG masayang Pasko at masaganang Bagong Taon ang sasalungin ng Bar topnotcher na si Ephraim Porciuncula Bie dahil sa tinanggap niyang P1.250 million cash gift mula sa DivinaLaw Foundation.

Ayon kay UST Faculty of Civil Law dean Nilo Divina, binigyan din nila ang Top 8 sa Bar exam na si Pio Vincent Roura Buencamino ng P530,000.

“This is not about the money but a fitting tribute for Ephraim, Pio and the entire batch for having brought pride and honor to UST, for inspiring the batches after them, for motivating further their professors and simply, bringing joy to the entire Thomasian community,” ayon kay Divina.

Noong nakaraang linggo, inihayag ng Supreme Court na 3,812 mula sa 10,387 examinee ang pumasa sa Bar exam kung saan nanguna rito si Ephraim na nakakuha ng score na 89.2625%.

Nakakuha naman si Buencamino ng score na 88.25%.

Sinabi ni Divina na nakakuha pa siya ng extra reward mula kay Atty. Rey Oben na tinawag niyang “generous Thomasian benefactor.

Aniya, P500,000 ang ibinigay ni Oben para kay Bie at P100,000 naman para kay Buencamino.

“But what I recall most distinctly is that he was obsessed with making the Dean and the entire Faculty of Civil Law happy… His lucky charm is the picture of the Bar Examination Chairperson hung on his wall’,” dagdag ni Divina.

Ang chairperson ng 2023 Bar exams ay si Associate Justice Ramon Hernando.