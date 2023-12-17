Robert Bolick misyon titulo sa NLEX

PAGKATAPOS i-road test si Robert Bolick kontra TNT noong Dec. 13, ikinahon ng NLEX ang eksplosibong guard sa tatlong taong kontrata.

Nakuha sina Bolick at Kent Salado mula NorthPort noong Dec. 11 at inaasahang malaki ang magiging papel habang nagpapagaling mula knee injury si Kevin Alas.

“To my new team, my new family, NLEX Road Warriors, thank you very much for the opportunity and for welcoming be here in my new home,” pahayag ni Bolick, excited sa bagong kabanata ng career at nagpasalamat sa tiwang binigay sa kanya.

Misyon ni Bolick na tulungan sa unang kampeonato ang team:

“I will not let you down. I will do everything and give my very best to contribute to the future championship of this team. To Boss MVP, Boss Ronald Tugade Dulatre, and NLEX management, thank you for making this happen. Let’s do it!”

Sa kanyang unang salang, nagsumite si Bolick ng 9 points (2 of 8 shooting), 1 rebound, 4 assists kontra 3 turnovers sa loob ng 33 turnovers sa 113-97 loss sa Tropang Giga.

Sa 2-6 card mula four straight losses, nasa 10th place ng PBA Commissioner’s Cup ELIMS ang Road Warriors at susunod na sasalang sa Biyernes kontra Blackwater. Kailangan nilang ipanalo ang apat na laro bago maghintay kung sasapat para makausad sa playoffs.

“As we eagerly await the recovery of Kevin Alas, we want to assure our fans that we are committed to building a championship team,” wika ni team governor Dulatre. “We are confident that with Bolick’s leadership and the collective effor of the team, we will achieve great success in the upcoming seasons.”

(Vladi Eduarte)