Bagong SMB recruit Don Trollano muling magpapasiklab sa court

Mga laro ngayong Linggo:

(Ynares Center-Antipolo)

3:00pm – Converge vs Meralco

6:15pm – TNT vs SMB

DADAYO ng Ynares Center sa Antipolo ang TNT at San Miguel Beer para lagutin ang pagkakabuhol sa 4-3 sa PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Kaakbay ng Beermen at Tropang Giga ang Ginebra sa 5th-7th spots, pareho ding noong Biyernes ang huling laro.

Sa pangunguna ni Rondae Hollis-Jefferson ay kumalas sa third quarter ang Tropa para ibaon ang Blackwater 105-96.

Sumunod sa floor ng Smart Araneta Coliseum ang SMB para ipagpag ang Gin Kings 95-82.

Pasiklab agad ang trade acquisition ng Beer na si Don Trollano, naglista ng 16 points mula tatlong tres sa unang laro mula NLEX. Pinag-start pa ni coach Jorge Gallent si Trollano kasama sina Chris Ross, CJ Perez, Mo Tautuaa at Ivan Aska.

Nakabalik na rin mula knee contusion si Terrence Romeo, naka-9 points pang-ayuda sa 22 points, 6 assists ni Ross at 16 pa ni Jericho Cruz.

Sa kabila, walang problema kay coach Jojo Lastimosa ang sagarang schedule ng TNT na papasok sa huli ng back-to-back-to-back games. Sasalang pa sila sa EASL sa Miyerkoles.

Balik din si Jayson Castro mula one-game absence at nagtistis ng 18 points.

“This is the difficult stretch for us,” ani Jolas. “We’ll play another game on Sunday and another game on the EASL on the 20th and another game against Ginebra (Christmas Day). I think the guys, they’ve been in this situation before in the championship series (ng Governors Cup). We know how to play back-to-back games. So this is nothing new.”

(Vladi Eduarte)