Top 7 most wanted sa Cebu, arestado

Arestado ang Top 7 Regional Most Wanted Person sa ikinasang manhunt operation ng CIDG Cebu Provincial Field Unit sa Brgy. Kasambagan, Cebu City, Cebu.

Nahaharap si Rodel de Ocampo Canales, 37, sa 7 counts ng Acts of Lasciviousness.

“WOA was issued by Hon Stephen Ian T. Belacho Presiding Judge of RTC, Branch 22, Cebu City, dated December 12, 2023 with recommended bail of Php 200,000.00 for each count.”

Nabiktima ni Canales ang isang 16-anyos na babae noong 2004.

Naghain ng reklamo ang ina ng biktima laban sa suspek.

“Justice knows no boundaries. no matter how long you hide from the law, the CIDG will make sure that all offenders will be held accountable following the directive of the PNP Chief PGen Benjamin C Acorda Jr. of amplified police operations against wanted persons,” ayon kay CIDG Director, PMGen Romeo Caramat Jr.

(Natalia Antonio)