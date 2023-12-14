Coach Jorge de Brito nag-resign sa Akari

TINAPOS na ni Brazilian at national team head coach Jorge Souza de Brito ang pagiging pangunahing tactician para sa batang koponan na Akari Chargers matapos ang apat na kumperensiya, Huwebes, kasunod ng pagtatapos ng kampanya ng koponan sa 6th Premier Volleyball League (PVL) second All-Filipino Conference.

Naglabas ng statement ang pamunuan ng Akari sa social media patungkol sa biglaang pag-alis nito sa koponan sapol nang hawakan noong 2022 Reinforced Conference.

Nadala ni De Brito sa pinakamataas na pwesto sa seventh place ang Chargers matapos ang dalawang eighth place finish sa Reinforced at first All-Filipino, at 10th place sa Invitational.

“Coach Jorge Souza de Brito has submitted his resignation as head coach of the Akari Chargers to be effective December 15, 2023,” ayon sa naturang statement. “Akari management has accepted the resignation of coach Jorge and offer our sincerest appreciation and thank him for his time and service for the four conferences he has served as head tactician of this young promising team.”

(Gerard Arce)