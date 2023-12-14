Alexa nagka-COVID

Isa ang KDLex love team nina KD Estrada at Alexa Ilacad sa inaabangan sa ‘Forever Grateful: The ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023’.

Pero sa hindi inaasahang pagkakataon ay hindi napanood ng mga Kapamilya si Alexa.

Sa kanyang broadcast channel ay binahagi ni Alexa ang dahilan kung bakit absent siya sa Christmas special ng Kapamilya.

Ayon sa kanya, nag-positibo siya sa COVID-19 antigen test kaya hindi na siya nakapag-perform.

“Tested positive on my antigen test upon going to the Araneta Coliseum for the ABS-CBN Christmas Special,” sey niya.

Protocol kasi ng ABS-CBN na mag-antigen test ang lahat ng taong makakasama sa taping, shooting, at live events nila.

Sad nga ang ka-love team ni KD na wala siya sa first live Christmas special ng ABS-CBN since pandemic.

“Please don’t worry. I’m okay… physically. But my heart is breaking! Missing you all right now, Sweethearts & Solids! So sad I can’t be there. Hugs to each & everyone of you! I prepared for you. I wanted to make you proud. I fought hard to be there but I need to respect & follow safety protocols. Thank you my loves for EVERYTHING you do! Mahal na mahal ko kayo.”

Samantala, nagpasalamat naman si KD sa mga sumuporta sa kanya kahit mag-isa lang siya.

“Thank you, Solids and Sweethearts for supporting me today.

“Very grateful to have been a part of the first live ABS-CBN Christmas Special in YEARS.

“Salamat guys kahit wala si Alexa sinuportahan ninyo pa ako,” sey ni KD sa kanyang broadcast channel.

May sweet message naman si KD para kay Alexa

“Rest ka mabuti and we all miss you, hindi kumpleto ang samahan namin kung wala ka @alexailacad.”

Nag-sorry naman si KD sa mga naghanap sa kanya pagkatapos ng finale prod.

“Sorry, umalis din ako agad nung finale prod na hahahahaa. Introverted thingz, paliwanag niya.”

Mapapanood ang “Forever Grateful: The ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023” sa December 16 at 17.

Bonggels!