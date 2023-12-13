Sharon umalma sa mga ‘evil’

Sunod-sunod ang mga Instagram post ni Sharon Cuneta, at marami nga ang nag-alala na naman. Pakiramdam nila, may kinalaman na naman ba si Gabby Concepcion?

May mga patutsada na kasi si Shawie tungkol sa ‘past’ at siyempre, kapag sinabing ‘past’ si Gabby agad ang maiisip ng marami.

Anyway, heto nga ang chika, pakiusap, mensahe ni Sharon:

“Oooooookay everyone. Please ‘listen.’ I understand that so very many of you Sharon-Gabby fans are thinking, or hoping that we are ‘back together’ in some way or another.

“Reality check: We have not been in touch since our last concert, we do not talk, text, see each other. We are living totally separate lives and whatever has been going on in mine, he has absolutely nothing to do with, and vice-versa.

“I know that the concerts brought all of you back to happier times, but there is a reason why we have not gotten back together since we broke up in 1987.

“He is my eldest daughter’s Papa and so he will always be a part of my life and history – but that’s about it. We just couldn’t, cannot live together because we have very, very little in common.

“The Dear Heart concerts might be the last you will see of us together for a long time or even ever. It’s just too complicated when our parties – and we – just somehow cannot communicate and agree on certain things both work-related and not.

“My team and I have gone above and beyond for him so that Dear Heart could be brought to you, our beloved fans,” kuwento ni Shawie.

At dito sa part na ito nakiusap na si Sharon na huwag idamay ang kanyang mga anak.

“Now to those who may be reading this who apparently like bashing and hurting my children, please do not include them… they are basically private people, kids pa, and do not deserve all of your negativity.

“‘Di sila kasali dito, so I beg you, please stay away from them and leave them in peace. This kind of treatment you give my children is evil and so unwarranted.

“This is why I sometimes wish I had never married either Gabby or Kiko – because four innocent souls had to be dragged into their Mama’s complicated life… I beg you to please let them be and leave them alone.

“Thank you so very much for your understanding. God bless us all.”

Well, kasi naman, ang iba rin, walang pakundangan kung laitin, idamay ang iba. Hindi na marunong rumespeto sa feelings ng iba.

Tao ba kayo?

Nagkomento si Gabby sa post na `yon ni Sharon, pero dinaan niya sa cartoon character. Kung ano `yon, check niyo na lang, at kung ano ba ang gusto niyang sabihin sa comment niyang `yon.

Anyway, super busy nga si Shawie ngayon sa promo ng ‘Family of Two: A Mother and Son Story’, na kasali nga sa Metro Manila Film Festival, kasama si Alden Richards. (Dondon Sermino)