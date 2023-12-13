Ibinunyag ni Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III na lumobo sa P730 bilyon ang unprogrammed appropriations sa 2024 General Appropriations Bill (GAB) matapos itong kargahan nang dumaan sa bicameral conference committee.

Ayon kay Pimentel, P281 bilyon lamang ang unprogrammed appropriations nang isumite ng Executive Branch ang National Expenditure Program (NEP) pero naging P730 bilyon ito sa GAB matapos madagdagan ng halos P450 bilyon.

“Ang problema sa unprogrammed, two years running ko nang napapansin nagbo-bloat ang unprogrammed appropriations. For example, for 2024, ang submission ng Executive Branch, P281 billion. Ang ending, ang inaprub ng Kongreso, P449, i-round off na lang natin P450 billion more, plus. So saan galing ngayon ‘yon?” paglalahad ng senador.

“This P450 billion worth of project¬s or programs or activities na nasa unprogrammed appropriations ay hindi na nanggaling iyan sa Executive Branch,” dagdag pa niya.

Noong Lunes, nagpaliwanag na si Senador Sonny Angara, pinuno ng Senate contingent sa bicam na dinagdagan ang unprogrammed funds para magkaroon ng fiscal space sa programmed appropriation para sa ibang item na ipinanukala ng mga mambabatas ng Senado at Kamara at Representantes.

Tinanong naman ng Abante si Senador Francis “Chiz” Escudero kung may dinagdag na pork barrel fund sa unprogrammed allocations pero hindi ito makapagbigay ng pahayag dahil hindi daw siya naging miyembro ng bicam panel.

Sa paliwanag ni Escudero, dating chairman ng Senate committee on finance, ang unprogrammed allocations ay “projects and activities which can only be re-leased if there is new additional sources or revenue or revenue targets have been exceeded. It is not part of the total amounts budgeted in the GAA. It is called “unprogrammed” because its release is contingent upon the occurrence of any of the 2 situations mentioned above.” (Dindo Matining)