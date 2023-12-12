PSC kasado sa 2023 Batang Pinoy, PNG

SINIGURO ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) ang kanilang buong paghahanda ilang araw na lamang bago ang pagho-host ng inaabangan 2023 Batang Pinoy (BP) at Philippine National Games (PNG) sa darating na Linggo sa Rizal Memorial Sports Complex sa Maynila.

Simula noong Disyembre 11, umabot na sa 14,000 atleta mula sa edad na 17 at pababa ang nakatakdang maging sentro sa BP, habang halos 4,000 atleta mula sa edad na 18 pataas ang nakatakdang ipakita ang kanilang mga talento sa PNG.

“These games represent another significant milestone in our commitment to promoting sports excellence and development of our young athletes. We are fully committed to providing a world-class platform for our athletes to showcase their talents and compete at the highest level,” sabi ni PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann.

Ang sabay-sabay na pagsasagawa ng BP at PNG ay magpaparada ng kabuuang 25 sports na archery, arnis, athletics, badminton, basketball 3×3, boxing, chess, cycling, dancesport, football, gymnastics, judo, karatedo, kickboxing, lawn tennis, muay thai, pencak silat , sepak takraw, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, beach volleyball, wrestling, weightlifting at wushu.

“We want to provide the best possible exposure for athletes of the Batang Pinoy and Philippine National Games. There’s a lot of learning that we got from competitions abroad like the way they conduct it from the registration, the pre-game up to the actual competition, and post-game,” sabi ni Executive Director Paulo Tatad sa isang panayam sa PSC Chatroom.

“One thing we want to pick up is the custom of exchanging pins. We’re encouraging LGUs to create their own pins. We’re trying to recreate that feel,” sabi pa ni Tatad.

Lahat ng mga kalahok, coach, at delegasyon mula sa halos 200 LGUs ay nakatakdang magtipon sa opening ceremonies sa Linggo, inaasahang dadaluhan ng mga kilalang BP at PNG alumnus kasama ang iba pang Filipino sports legends sa Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Upang higit pang pasiglahin ang flagship advocacy ng pagsusulong ng grassroots sports program ng bansa, nakipagtulungan ang sports agency sa mga pribadong organisasyon at institusyon tulad ng Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), Milo Philippines, Otsuka Solar-Pocari Sweat, PLDT at Smart Communications, Grab, Chooks To Go, at Shakey’s Philippines.

(Lito Oredo)