Venus Raj pakakasal na kay Sing Kinito

Ang daming natuwa nang ilantad ni Venus Raj na pakakasal na siya. Walang kamalay-malay ang mga taga-showbiz na heto nga si Venus, may dyowa, at engaged na sila, ha!

“There is blessing in waiting.

“For 8 years, God allowed me to be single. Since I have fully surrendered my life to Jesus, I have never entered into a romantic relationship. I asked Him to protect my heart and to keep it until the right man comes.

“The Lord brought me to a beautiful journey of grace, joy, learning, trials, challenges, loneliness, and victories.

“In the process, I have devoted my single years in serving the Lord, serving communities, and serving my family. God is indeed the giver of good gifts, He knows His timeline for my life, and the right time has finally come.

“In a few days, I will be spending the rest of my life with this man of God that my Father has brought me to. My prayer is that, together, we will journey towards God’s will in fulfilling His purpose for our union. We pray to glorify and honor Him in our lives. We have a future ahead of us, it will not be perfect, but God is the anchor that will keep secure.

“If you are still single and praying to the Lord for marriage, please know that God hears your prayers and He knows the desires of your heart. The answer might be — wait, yes, or no, but one thing is for sure, He knows what’s best for you. Trust His process.”

Oh, di ba? Si Venus ay 35 na, at tamang-tama lang naman na lumagay na siya sa tahimik.

At siyempre, super happy ang mga kaibigan niyang beauty queen.

“Congratulationssss @onlyvenusraj ! I need to hear this testimony! I’m so happy for youuuuu both!” – Karen Ibasco.

“Seeing you so happy makes others happy too. Congratulations.” – Pauline Amelinckx.

“Omg!!! Napag-usapan lang natin before but now…. Sooo sooo happy for you. God is great all the time! Love you!!!” – Jehza Huelar.

“Congratulations!” – Katrina Dimaranan.

“Congratulations ate.” – Hanna Arnold.

“Ahhh so happy for you Manay!! Congratulations.” – Ara Arida.

“The news is finally out!!! Yiheeee congratulations manay!” – MJ Lastimosa.

“Congratulations. God is so good.” – Bea Santiago.

“So excited for you sis. See you at the wedding.” – Miriam Quiambao.

Bumati rin kay Venus sina Janine Tugonon, Yvethe Santiago, Samantha Bernardo, Shaney Tormes, Janelle Tee, Shamcey Supsup, at marami pang iba.

Bongga naman!

Anyway, ang masuwerteng lalaki nga, base sa komento na rin ng mga kaibigan nila ay si Sing Kinito. (Dondon Sermino)