Pia magliliyab ang Pasko dahil kay Jeremy

Hindi malungkot, at kahit umuulan ng snow, lalong hindi malamig ang Pasko ni Pia Wurtzbach.

Kasi nga, nasa London siya ngayon pa lang, at sure na agad na magkasama sila ng mister niyang si Jeremy Jauncey ngayong holidays.

Feel na feel mo ngang nasabik sina Pia at Jeremy sa isa’t isa, at agad-agad nga ay nagpunta sila sa lugar na kung saan ay nagsimula ang relasyon nila.

“Home for the Holidays.

“I’ve been doing back to back work nonstop these past few months…and it feels good to slow down.

“Back at our favorite spots: @thesavoylondon one of our favorite places to stay in Central London Covent Garden where it all began @jeremyjauncey.

“And The Garrison our favorite local to have a few pints.

“I’m so happy to finally be with my husband, spend some time with family and feel the Christmas spirit! #london,” sey ni Pia.

Mega rampa nga agad ang magdyowa, kahit umuulan ng snow. At feel na feel mo nga ang init sa pagitan nila.

Kaya sey nga ng mga follower nila:

“Bakit masyado akong kinikilig pag sinasabi mo na my husband, instead of his name.”

“You deserve the quiet time. Happy holidays.”

“A holiday is an opportunity to journey within…just relax and enjoy the magnificence of life Queen Pia with your husband and family. You deserve it.”

“What a way to end a very busy and successful 2023 for this power couple. Home in UK for the holidays. Can’t wait to see your kilig photos Queen P and Jeremy.”

“Noong nag-savoy ng suwerte sa mundo, sinalo niyong lahat.”

Well, ‘yun nga, mainit at nagliliyab ang Pasko ni Pia. Kaya ang masasabi mo na lang, sana all… (Dondon Sermino)