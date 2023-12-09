Total Football Club nagkasya sa runner up finish sa Thailand

HINDI man nakamit ang target na unang international title, sapat na para sa Total Football Club ang nakuhang karanasan sa Thailand meet para sa mga susunod na torneong kanilang lalahukan.

“They are more hungry as players. Losing in the finals was heartbreaking for all of us, especially them. But knowing these players, I’m pretty sure they’ll work harder to improve their game,” sabi ni Total football club chief benefactor at team manager Jeremy Tancangco.

“We’ll continue to provide for these young players the best possible tournament for them to excel. Also the best training to prepare them for the big stage, meaning when they turn professional players, which is not far because some of them are now being recruited by football clubs abroad.”

Umabot ang Under-13 team ng Total FC sa finals ng Bangkok International Supercup 2023 noong nagdaang weekend sa FA National Training Centre sa Nong Chok, Bangkok.

Gayunman, nalasap ng koponan ang 1-2 defeat sa host team Ascot FC, ang parehong team na tinalo ng Total FC, 3-0, sa preliminary round.

“There were some bad calls, but at the end of the day it was a loss, we lost in the finals. This experience will only make the players better,” sabi ni Tancangco.

Lalahok uli ang Total FC, sa ilalim ni coach African footballer Ousman Jeng, sa dalawang torneo kabilang ang

Aboitiz Regional Championship.

Nitong nakalipas na buwan, wagi ang U-13 squad ng Total FC sa 23rd Aboitiz Cup, sa Philippine Youth Football League (YFL) at sa Vermosa Cup.

Pinasasalamatan ni Tancangco ang Pacific Paint Boysen PH, Inc., San Miguel Corporation, Coca Cola Beverages PH, JeorgiaMed, Inc., The Junction At Carmelray, Honda Power Products PH at Honda Inverter Generator sa mga ayuda sa kanilang koponan.

Tumutulong din sa team si Laguna Gov. Ramil Hernandez, Calamba City Rep. Charisse Ann Hernandez, Calamba City Mayor Ross Rizal, Vice Mayor Totie Lazaro, Sangguniang Panglungsod ng Calamba, Mayor Cristeta Reyes ng Malvar, Batangas, Vice Mayor Jay Manalo Ilagan (Mataas na Kahoy) at ormer Vice Mayor Cocoy Ramos (Balayan).

(Abante Sports)